Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $250.95 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA - Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673,118 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 46,906 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.98% of Voya Financial worth $250,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,980,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,106,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,084,747 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $81,139,000 after purchasing an additional 624,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,431,835 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $107,101,000 after purchasing an additional 553,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Voya Financial by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,262,031 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $318,800,000 after purchasing an additional 444,059 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.73.

Read Our Latest Report on VOYA

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other news, insider Trevor Ogle sold 3,994 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $359,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,830. The trade was a 58.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.57% of the company's stock.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.24. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.24%.The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Voya Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc NYSE: VOYA is a financial services company headquartered in New York City, focused on helping Americans plan, invest and protect their savings. The company traces its roots to the U.S. operations of ING Group, which were spun off in 2013 and rebranded as Voya Financial in 2014. Voya's operations are built around a customer-centric approach, drawing on decades of experience in retirement planning and risk management to serve both individual and institutional clients.

Voya's core business activities span three key segments: Retirement, Investment Management and Employee Benefits.

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