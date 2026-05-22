Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $897.50 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,310,513 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,480,987 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.34% of Tyson Foods worth $897,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Tyson Foods by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 818 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych raised its position in Tyson Foods by 10.0% during the third quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 2,200 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company's stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tyson Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company's 50-day moving average is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.13. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

See Also

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