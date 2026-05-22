Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,409,697 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises 2.7% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 4.82% of Global Payments worth $883,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,542,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,955,908,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,349,876 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $610,633,000 after purchasing an additional 499,695 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $345,524,000 after purchasing an additional 523,209 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,068 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $218,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Global Payments by 112.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,281,476 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $189,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,807 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Global Payments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for FY2027 , Q3 2027 , and Q4 2027 , suggesting analysts see stronger profit potential over the next couple of years. Global Payments analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research lifted its earnings estimates for , , and , suggesting analysts see stronger profit potential over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: The company recently beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS topping consensus, which may be supporting investor confidence in Global Payments’ operating momentum.

The company recently beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS topping consensus, which may be supporting investor confidence in Global Payments’ operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Global Payments presented at J.P. Morgan’s annual technology, media and communications conference, which likely kept the stock in focus but did not include a clear new catalyst.

Global Payments presented at J.P. Morgan’s annual technology, media and communications conference, which likely kept the stock in focus but did not include a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage still points to an average "Hold" rating, indicating sentiment remains cautious rather than strongly bullish.

Broader analyst coverage still points to an average rating, indicating sentiment remains cautious rather than strongly bullish. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also trimmed some nearer-term and long-term estimates, including Q1 2027, Q1 2028, and FY2028, which may limit enthusiasm around the stock’s near-term outlook.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.8%

GPN stock opened at $72.73 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Global Payments's payout ratio is currently -49.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Global Payments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a "hold" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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