Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,019,553 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,375,782 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 11.93% of Newell Brands worth $186,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Newell Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newell Brands

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, insider Melanie Arlene Huet sold 91,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901.50. The trade was a 99.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Key Newell Brands News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newell Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Newell Brands (NWL) for several future periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2028. Higher forward EPS estimates can support a better valuation if investors believe profitability is improving. Newell Brands (NWL) Valuation Check As Guidance Improves But Analyst Concerns On Margins Persist

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for for several future periods, including Q4 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and FY2028. Higher forward EPS estimates can support a better valuation if investors believe profitability is improving. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to be viewed as a turnaround story, with estimates suggesting earnings growth later in 2027 and 2028, but the near-term picture remains uneven. Newell Brands NASDAQ: NWL Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

The company continues to be viewed as a turnaround story, with estimates suggesting earnings growth later in 2027 and 2028, but the near-term picture remains uneven. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Newell Brands to Underweight and cut its price target to $3.50 from $4.00, citing limited upside and margin concerns. That kind of analyst call can pressure the shares. Benzinga report on Morgan Stanley downgrade

Morgan Stanley downgraded to and cut its price target to $3.50 from $4.00, citing limited upside and margin concerns. That kind of analyst call can pressure the shares. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate, signaling some near-term earnings pressure even as later forecasts improved. This suggests investors may still be cautious about the next few quarters.

Newell Brands Trading Up 1.4%

NWL opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.The company's revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Newell Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.79%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company's business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

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