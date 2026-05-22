Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 41,125 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072,208 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.39% of Humana worth $1,043,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Humana by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 114.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. This trade represents a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Humana from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $254.00 price objective (up from $182.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $189.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $260.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Humana

Humana Stock Down 0.3%

HUM stock opened at $303.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $315.66. The company's 50-day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Humana's dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

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