Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 27,150 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Sensata Technologies worth $122,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 64,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sensata Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $101,110.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 72,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,528,345.82. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David K. Stott sold 6,335 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $300,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,881,163.80. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sensata Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company's product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata's offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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