Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 63,188 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited $HELE

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE - Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 947,568 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,188 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.11% of Helen of Troy worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 922.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

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Helen of Troy Stock Up 3.5%

HELE stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $33.73. The stock has a market cap of $576.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 50.33%.The business had revenue of $470.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Helen of Troy

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple entertainment and opinion pieces mention “Helen of Troy” in connection with Lupita Nyong’o’s casting in The Odyssey, which may be drawing extra attention to HELE but does not reflect a change in the company’s fundamentals. Lupita Nyong’o Responds to Backlash Over Helen of Troy Casting in The Odyssey

Multiple entertainment and opinion pieces mention “Helen of Troy” in connection with Lupita Nyong’o’s casting in The Odyssey, which may be drawing extra attention to HELE but does not reflect a change in the company’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: The articles also discuss backlash, race, and casting debates around the film, which may increase chatter around the name “Helen of Troy” but has no direct operational impact on Helen of Troy Limited. ‘The Odyssey’ Star Lupita Nyong’o Responds to Racist Casting Backlash: ‘This Is a Mythological Story’

The articles also discuss backlash, race, and casting debates around the film, which may increase chatter around the name “Helen of Troy” but has no direct operational impact on Helen of Troy Limited. Negative Sentiment: If investors confuse the entertainment headlines with the consumer products company, that could add noise and volatility without any real business catalyst for HELE. Lupita Nyong’o Is ‘Honored’ to Be Your Helen of Troy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Helen of Troy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

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Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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