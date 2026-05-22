Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 64,016 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $FMS

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752,836 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,016 shares during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA makes up about 1.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $351,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 248,477 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,136.0% in the 4th quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 249,800 shares of the company's stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,589 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 199,563 shares of the company's stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 127,073 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,462 shares of the company's stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 106,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 153,449 shares of the company's stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Erste Group Bank cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of FMS stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.8716 dividend. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's previous annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 387.0%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

See Also

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