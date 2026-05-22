Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 92,215 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126,608 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 92,215 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 9.23% of Douglas Dynamics worth $69,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,051 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,968 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $37,028.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,844.23. The trade was a 8.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $41,629.97. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $606,425.52. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLOW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 target price on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

PLOW opened at $43.49 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.95. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.25 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-3.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics's payout ratio is 53.15%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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