QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH is Kennedy Capital Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,068 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares during the period. QCR makes up about 1.3% of Kennedy Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 4.53% of QCR worth $63,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,423 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,831 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QCR from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCR

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $96.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a 200 day moving average of $87.96. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $97.25.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. QCR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James D. Klein sold 310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $28,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 428 shares in the company, valued at $38,948. This trade represents a 42.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $578,591.28. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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