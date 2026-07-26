Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Stake Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 187.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,958 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after acquiring an additional 264,824 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.19% of Qnity Electronics worth $46,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Qnity Electronics by 71.8% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

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Qnity Electronics Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE Q opened at $134.97 on Friday. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.83.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on Q. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $151.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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