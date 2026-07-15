Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q Stake Lowered by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC cut its stake in Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,798 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on Q. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.78.

Read Our Latest Report on Q

Qnity Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Qnity Electronics stock opened at $141.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $177.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Qnity Electronics's payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

Further Reading

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