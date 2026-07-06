QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,139 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,550 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.3% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $122,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $1,208.37 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $1,065.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,027.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,235.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here