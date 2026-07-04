QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 24,468 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.7% of QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $69,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 147,300 shares of company stock valued at $119,422,004 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $975.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $876.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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