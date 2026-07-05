QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,941 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $544.75 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $520.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $683.00 to $538.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $613.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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