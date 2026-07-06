QRG Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 216.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,857 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 38,208 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 12,326.6% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 45,448,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,189,132,000 after buying an additional 45,082,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after purchasing an additional 152,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,529,768,000 after acquiring an additional 280,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $862,364,000 after purchasing an additional 151,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,507,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $750,075,000 after buying an additional 310,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, with a total value of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Xylem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

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Xylem Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:XYL opened at $118.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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