QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 24,450 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 151.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,616 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Burford Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 58,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CFO James Saccaro purchased 3,310 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $200,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,742.60. This represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini bought 4,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 259,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,686.08. This trade represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 21,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,355 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEHC. Argus lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.20.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 489,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,116. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.72. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $89.77. The business's 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $73.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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