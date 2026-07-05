QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $14.36 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,969 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.18 and a 52-week high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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