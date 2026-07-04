QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $27.79 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,180 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,074 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $27,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock worth $274,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,429 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,994,000 after buying an additional 665,782 shares in the last quarter. Clear Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $5,104,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,411 shares of the company's stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.0%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $102.09 and a twelve month high of $151.18. The company's 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.70.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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