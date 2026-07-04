QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $29.84 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,759 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $29,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $6,140,644 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $197.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business's 50-day moving average price is $207.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.05. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $170.58 and a 12 month high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.87%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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