QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,485 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CVS Health by 407.2% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.50 and a 1 year high of $106.15. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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