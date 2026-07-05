QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $7.95 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,655 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 41.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Research upgraded PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.01.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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