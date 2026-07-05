QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,924 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company's stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 426 shares of the company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson Trading Down 0.0%

McKesson stock opened at $786.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $838.98. McKesson Corporation has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $999.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.13, for a total value of $6,559,925.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,147,919.66. This represents a 37.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total transaction of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $482,848. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 20,285 shares of company stock worth $15,546,137 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $960.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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