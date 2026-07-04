QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 17,398 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,107 shares of the railroad operator's stock after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after purchasing an additional 659,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $6,090,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $3,552,550,000 after purchasing an additional 296,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $2,922,971,000 after buying an additional 602,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price target on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total transaction of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at $11,353,447.52. This represents a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,378 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of UNP opened at $282.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $282.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $267.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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