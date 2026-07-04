QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,162 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,952,933,000 after buying an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,154,831,000 after buying an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after buying an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock opened at $293.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.87. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $266.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $276.84.

Get Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. The trade was a 49.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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