QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,476 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 13,472 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 28.4% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software company's stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $331,354.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,623,440.66. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.40.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $219.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.12 and a 1 year high of $386.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Further Reading

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