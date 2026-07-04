QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,831 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in S&P Global by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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S&P Global Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $438.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $381.61 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Evercore cut their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $540.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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