QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,973 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

QRG Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,914 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,973 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Veralto were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Veralto by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.2% in the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 15,201 shares of the company's stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 17.8% in the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,478 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 118,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Veralto by 0.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company's stock.

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Veralto Stock Up 0.4%

Veralto stock opened at $92.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $110.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a 200 day moving average of $91.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 17.33%.Veralto's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.280 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-1.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Veralto in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veralto

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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