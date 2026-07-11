QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,386 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 71.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Medpace were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock valued at $518,170,000 after buying an additional 404,226 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Medpace by 205.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 211,411 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock worth $194,920,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. The trade was a 44.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $469.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $538.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $467.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.03. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $306.70 and a 1 year high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. Medpace had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 120.89%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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