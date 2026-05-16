Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 19,496 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 181.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,259 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in DTE Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered DTE Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DTE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $139.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50-day moving average price is $146.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.33. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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