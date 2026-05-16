Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 98,858 Shares of Samsara Inc. $IOT

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 390.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,172 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Samsara were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Samsara by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Samsara by 2,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Samsara by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Zacks Research downgraded Samsara from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Samsara from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $29.59 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,478.71, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Samsara News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Insider Activity at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $6,827,093.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,490,112. The trade was a 82.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $6,827,093.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,112. This represents a 82.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,718,893 shares of company stock worth $77,263,103. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company's stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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