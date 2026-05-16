Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 408.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,756 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,745 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 63.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,411,000 after purchasing an additional 402,585 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 149.1% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 30,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 776,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,318 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Dynatrace

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynatrace to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DT

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Dynatrace's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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