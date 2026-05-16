Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $3.94 Million in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth $35,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Glj Research initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut nVent Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.20.

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Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 15,942 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,044,282. This trade represents a 40.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NVT stock opened at $169.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $175.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.nVent Electric's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Further Reading

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