Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $5.36 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,133 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,501.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 187,115 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $65,726,000 after buying an additional 175,430 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 301.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,999 shares of the software maker's stock worth $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 41,968 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Sun Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $5,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company's stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 price objective on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $319.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $380.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $53,105.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,874.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 94,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,180 shares of company stock worth $12,924,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $347.24 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $307.04 and its 200-day moving average is $310.77. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $262.75 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 21.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cadence Design Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cadence Design Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cadence Design Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here