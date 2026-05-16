Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,396 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catawba River Capital increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 14,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,074,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 541.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,951 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $320.90 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.96 and a 52 week high of $584.03. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $351.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $507.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $464.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $472.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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