Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 31,010 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 259.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,942 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 31,010 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $466,734.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,528,857.42. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,907 shares of company stock valued at $35,444,040. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Article Title

April 2026 trading data showed higher equity and options activity, while platform assets jumped 49% year over year to $345.4 billion, signaling continued user engagement and growth for Robinhood. Positive Sentiment: The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Article Title

The Senate Banking Committee advanced the Digital Asset Clarity Act, which could reduce regulatory uncertainty around crypto trading and is viewed as a constructive development for Robinhood’s crypto business. Positive Sentiment: Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Article Title

Tiger Global Management disclosed a new first-quarter position in Robinhood in its latest 13-F filing, which may be seen as a vote of confidence from a major hedge fund. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Article Title

Robinhood’s exchange Rothera self-certified its first prediction market contracts, adding another product area that could broaden the platform over time. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related stocks, including Robinhood, lost momentum as the initial rally tied to crypto legislation faded and investors refocused on broader market and digital asset risks. Article Title

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.4%

HOOD opened at $77.14 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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