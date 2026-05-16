Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 38,805 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW - Free Report) by 393.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,661 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 103.6% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $107.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $103.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 1.3%

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Pinnacle West Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $650,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,634 shares in the company, valued at $656,766. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company's regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company's diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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