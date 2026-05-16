Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 79,029 Shares of Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG - Free Report) by 295.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,780 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 79,029 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Evergy were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Mizuho set a $82.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Evergy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.60.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 2,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $234,421.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,287.74. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 2,440 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $200,543.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,508,926.21. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,937 shares of company stock worth $736,492. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Evergy's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.340 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Evergy's payout ratio is 73.74%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a regulated electric utility that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily across Kansas and western Missouri. The company provides core utility services including retail electric delivery, grid operations, customer service and outage restoration, operating under state regulatory frameworks. Evergy serves a mix of urban and rural communities, including portions of the Kansas City metropolitan area and other population centers in its service territory.

The company's business activities span power generation, system planning, transmission and distribution infrastructure, and customer-facing programs such as energy efficiency and demand-side management.

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