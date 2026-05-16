Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 308.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,293 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 99,887 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Amer Sports by 3,375.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Amer Sports Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of AS stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.78. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $42.76.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.150 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial set a $49.00 price target on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Amer Sports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amer Sports from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AS

Insider Activity at Amer Sports

In other news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 11,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $414,741.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $553,871.50. This represents a 42.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 6,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $217,741.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $428,883.28. The trade was a 33.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $956,673.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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