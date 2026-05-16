Qsemble Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,047 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 91,067 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in General Motors were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of GM stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $94.65.

View Our Latest Report on GM

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. GM earnings estimate update

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM, signaling improved earnings expectations and supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued relative to longer-term profit potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Zacks GM growth stock article

Analysts have highlighted GM as a “strong growth stock,” suggesting the company still has supporters based on its valuation, growth profile, and turnaround opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. GM battery plant pause article

GM is reportedly pausing construction on a Samsung SDI battery plant, which may reflect a slower or more cautious EV investment cadence rather than a clear positive or negative catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. GM Silverado changes article

GM’s move to cut certain Silverado medium-duty and diesel truck programs may improve capital discipline, but it also points to product rationalization and possible near-term volume pressure. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. GM privacy penalty article GM transmission lawsuit article

GM recently paid a record privacy-law penalty and faces a separate lawsuit over recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, both of which add legal and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: News that GM and peers have cut more than 20,000 U.S. salaried jobs underscores industry restructuring pressures and the challenge of balancing cost cuts with future growth investments. Detroit automakers job cuts article

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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