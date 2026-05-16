Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $4.45 Million Position in AECOM $ACM

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,712 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 105.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $550,110,000 after buying an additional 2,162,158 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,553,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after buying an additional 618,205 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,038,000 after buying an additional 250,043 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AECOM Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ACM opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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