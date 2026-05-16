Free Trial
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $4.45 Million Position in AECOM $ACM

Written by MarketBeat
May 16, 2026
AECOM logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Qsemble Capital Management opened a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter, buying 46,712 shares worth about $4.45 million.
  • AECOM reported better-than-expected earnings of $1.59 per share, while quarterly revenue came in at $3.80 billion, up 4.4% year over year. The company also reaffirmed FY2026 guidance of 5.90 to 6.10 EPS.
  • Insiders bought shares recently, including CFO Gaurav Kapoor and CEO Troy Rudd, even as analysts maintained a mostly positive view with a Moderate Buy consensus and average target price of $117.82.
  • Interested in AECOM? Here are five stocks we like better.

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,712 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,453,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 28,246.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,335,667 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $602,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 105.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,216,372 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $550,110,000 after buying an additional 2,162,158 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,553,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 14.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,979,960 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $649,735,000 after buying an additional 618,205 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 103.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,826 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $64,038,000 after buying an additional 250,043 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ACM opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AECOM's payout ratio is presently 32.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AECOM in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACM

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,262,329.36. The trade was a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AECOM Right Now?

Before you consider AECOM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AECOM wasn't on the list.

While AECOM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
The DRAM Shake-Up: Samsung Stumbles, Micron Chases $1000
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
tc pixel
Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
Rocket Lab Just Hit a New All-Time High—Time to Buy or Let It Breathe?
By Ryan Hasson | May 12, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
This ALWAYS Happens During an AI Boom (3 Stocks to Buy, 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Is This Palantir‘s Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
Is This Palantir's Last Great Wealth Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines