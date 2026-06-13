Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 117,055 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 930.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,635 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $12,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after buying an additional 89,558,684 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $5,803,248,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 800.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 42,367,807 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,972,406,000 after buying an additional 37,661,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $376,230.60. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1%

NFLX stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $90.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.39.

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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