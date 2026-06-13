Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,869 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,790 shares of the company's stock worth $110,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,198 shares during the period. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company's stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in CocaCola by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 643,664 shares of the company's stock worth $44,985,000 after purchasing an additional 53,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $84.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.68. The stock has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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