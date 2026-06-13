Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,326 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,396,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,424,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,547,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,583 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,019,564 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,128,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,586 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,018,656 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,161,532,000 after acquiring an additional 296,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,655,153 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,622,675,000 after acquiring an additional 322,735 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 2.3%

JPM opened at $320.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $262.71 and a 52 week high of $337.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $858.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for JPMorgan, signaling confidence in the bank’s longer-term profitability; it now expects $23.55 per share versus a prior $23.47. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Business Journals article

JPMorgan is deepening its presence in the Charlotte suburbs with new branch openings, a sign of continued retail banking expansion and customer acquisition. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Yahoo Finance article

Several recent commentary pieces highlighted JPMorgan as an attractive stock to own, reinforcing the view that investors still see it as a high-quality banking franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Benzinga article

Media coverage around Jamie Dimon’s criticism of crypto regulation and the “debanking” probe keeps JPMorgan in the regulatory spotlight, but these stories are more about policy debate than immediate fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s sweeping “debanking” investigation into JPMorgan and other large banks adds a legal and reputational overhang that could weigh on sentiment if the probe intensifies. New York Post/Reuters coverage

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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