Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Position Cut by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 205,593 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.03.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips. Positive Sentiment: The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path.

The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story.

Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads.

Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving.

Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat guidance, investors may still worry that much of the promised AI chip revenue is years away and that execution risk remains high, especially as Qualcomm transitions away from its handset-heavy mix.

Qualcomm Stock Down 7.6%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $189.39 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's fifty day moving average is $201.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.84.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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