Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,471 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $10,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital lowered Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $221.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.78 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.42. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.99 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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