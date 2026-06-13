Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,929 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,542 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Qualcomm worth $104,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $184.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $211.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day moving average of $164.86. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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