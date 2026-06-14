Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 434.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Up 4.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $211.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 40.00%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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