Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 209.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $201.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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