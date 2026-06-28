Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 10,276.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,950 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 449,575 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $58,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,068,737.40. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Qualcomm from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.03.

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Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips.

Qualcomm raised its fiscal 2029 non-handset revenue target to $40 billion from $22 billion and said its data center business could exceed $15 billion by 2029, reinforcing the company’s push beyond smartphone chips. Positive Sentiment: The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path.

The company said Meta and Microsoft are early customers for its data center CPUs, giving investors outside validation for Qualcomm’s AI infrastructure strategy and helping the market see a clearer growth path. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story.

Analysts turned more bullish after the update, with multiple firms raising price targets and DZ Bank upgrading Qualcomm from hold to buy, suggesting Wall Street is warming to the diversification story. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads.

Qualcomm also announced a $3.9 billion acquisition of Modular, which should strengthen its AI software stack and improve its ability to compete in cloud and edge AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving.

Commentary pieces from outlets like Seeking Alpha and 247WallSt argue the market may still be misunderstanding Qualcomm’s AI pivot, but these are opinion-driven and less directly market-moving. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upbeat guidance, investors may still worry that much of the promised AI chip revenue is years away and that execution risk remains high, especially as Qualcomm transitions away from its handset-heavy mix.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $189.39 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $201.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.84. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a market cap of $199.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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